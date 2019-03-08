Appeal for help to find missing Uma

Uma Kulkarni has been missing since April 3 and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. Archant

Police are appealing for help to find a woman who has been missing for three weeks.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Uma Kulkarni who is believed to be in North Somerset or Bristol.

Uma was reported missing from her home in Herefordshire on April 3.

She is thought to have travelled into the Avon and Somerset force area, as her car – a bronze-coloured Toyota Auris – was found near Aust motorway services close to the Severn Bridge crossing on April 2.

Uma, aged 42, is Asian, 5ft tall, of slim build, with black hair.

It is not known what Uma was wearing when she went missing.

Officers carried out enquiries near to the Severn Bridge and undertook an extensive searh in the area.

Concern is growing for her welfare because there has been no contact from her since she went missing.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary is urging people living near the Severn Bridge, North Somerset or Bristol to be vigilant get in touch if they see Uma.

Officers would like Uma, or anyone who sees her, to call them on 101, quoting reference 5219072484.