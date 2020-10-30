Police appeal for help to find missing Weston man

Avon and Somerset Constabulary is concerned for the welfare of a Weston man who has been missing from his home since Tuesday, October 27.

Barry Stokes, 39, from Weston-Super-Mare, hasn’t been seen since he left his home around 6pm, and police are concerned for his welfare and officers are seeking the public’s help to locate him.

Barry often walks to different parks and wooded areas around Weston, no matter the weather. He also has links to Cardiff.

He is described as white, 6ft 2in tall with short dark hair, of average build. He was last seen wearing a black Karrimor winter coat, a white zip up jumper and black jeans.

Anyone who sees Barry, or might know his whereabouts, is asked to call 999, giving the call handler the reference 5220244588. If you have information that could help police find him, contact 101 providing the same reference number.