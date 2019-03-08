Advanced search

Police appeal for information after attempted thefts

PUBLISHED: 13:03 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 04 April 2019

Do you recognise this man?

Archant

Police are investigating two attempted thefts at shops in Weston-super-Mare.

The first incident took place at around 5pm at Subway in High Street, while the second occured at 8.20pm at One Stop in Locking Road.

Both incidents happened on February 21 and police believe the man pictured may have important information which could help them with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him, or has any information, is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Constabulary on 101 and quote reference number 5219038919.

