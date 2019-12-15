Police search for missing man believed to be in Weston

Missing Benjamin White who is believed to be in Weston. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police Archant

Police are appealing for help locating a man who they believe may be in Weston-super-Mare.

Benjamin White, 32, was last seen at Southmead Hospital, in Bristol, on Sunday (December 15).

Avon and Somerset Police say he is white, of large build, with short mousey blond hair and a full beard.

Officers say he was last seen wearing a black Adidas hooded top and dark grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him, but call police on 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5219283545.