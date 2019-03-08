Advanced search

Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian seriously injured in collision

PUBLISHED: 10:22 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 08 November 2019

The pedestrian suffered serious head and leg injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a car on Wednesday in Weston-super-Mare.

The collision happened at 7.15pm when a male pedestrian collided with a car in Station Road.

The man suffered serious head and leg injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary is appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from drivers who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 and quote reference 5219257512.

