A38 crash leaves passenger with 'potentially life-threatening injuries'
- Credit: Archant
Avon and Somerset Constabulary has made an appeal for witnesses following a serious collision on the A38.
A road closure was in place between East Huntspill and Pawlett overnight, but reopened this morning shortly after 7am.
Police say last night at 10.20pm (December 7), a patrol vehicle found a blue Honda Civic had collided with a black Vauxhall Astra.
The passenger of the Honda remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Their family are aware.
The driver of the Honda was also taken to hospital.
A police spokesperson said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision or the manner in which the Honda and Astra were being driven in the moments beforehand, especially anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.
"If you can help, call the police on 101 and give the reference 5221287678."
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.