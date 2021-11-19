Avon and Somerset Constabulary are keen to hear from witnesses to a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Weston November 2.

A blue Ford Fiesta failed to stop after hitting a cyclist on the Station Road and Walliscote Road junctions at 6.40pm.

The cyclist came off their bike but only sustained minor injuries.

Police would like to identify the driver of the Fiesta after they drove off with speed before stopping at Alexandra Parade, near Tesco.

Two people then exited the car and fled on foot.

Police arrested two men aged 24 and 51 in connection with the collision, they have since been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.

If you were in the Station Road area or Alexandra Parade at the time of the collision, or have dashcam footage please call the police on 101 with the reference number 5221257901.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.