Police appeal after tools stolen from vans across North Somerset

Police are looking for help identifying the occupants of a dark-coloured BMW car after receiving reports it was involved in a series thefts and attempted thefts from vans in North Somerset on Saturday night.

The first happened at about 10.13pm in Aspen Park in Weston.

A witness reported disturbing men who made off in a car.

Officers attended and found three Vauxhall Vivaro vans in the street had been tampered with.

Two were damaged but nothing had been stolen.

In Wrington Lane, Congresbury, another Vauxhall Vivaro was also broken into and tools were stolen including Hilti batteries and impact guns, and a number of cordless Makita tools.

This wasn’t witnessed and was reported on Sunday afternoon but CCTV footage shows the incident happened at 10.36pm on Saturday night.

Then, just before 11pm officers were called to Chescombe Road in Yatton where a Peugeot van was damaged but had nothing stolen after the men were disturbed by a witness.

Finally at 11.30pm a Vauxhall Vivaro parked in Westward Road in Bishopsworth, was damaged in an attempt to break into it.

Again a witness called the police after seeing someone interfering with the vehicle.

The area was searched for the suspects vehicle, but they could not be found.

Officers also House-to-house enquiries have been carried out and an alert was issued through Neighbourhood Watch.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Mark Raby said: “These witnesses did exactly the right thing by calling us immediately to report this suspicious behaviour. We understand the significant impact of this sort of crime on tradespeople’s livelihoods. We’d be keen to hear from anyone with information which could help, especially who recognises the men in the image above, quoting reference 5220106973.

“We know it’s not always possible to empty a work van overnight, but we’d recommend it if you can.”