News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Appeal to find missing teenager Ruben

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 5:21 PM June 14, 2021    Updated: 5:31 PM June 14, 2021
If you see Ruben, please call 999 and give reference number 5221121241.

If you see Ruben, please call 999 and give reference number 5221121241. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are asking the public to call 999 if they see missing teenager Ruben.

The last confirmed sighting of the 16-year-old was on the evening of May 31, although contact was made over the phone with him on June 9. 

Ruben is known to have links with North Somerset, Bristol and South Gloucestershire, including Weston-super-Mare, Downend, Fishponds, Speedwell and Staple Hill.

He is described as male, white, about 5ft 5ins, of average build and with short brown hair. He was wearing a camouflage-style tracksuit and hooded top and carrying a black shoulder bag when he went missing.

If you see Ruben, please call 999 and give reference number 5221121241.

If you see Ruben, please call 999 and give reference number 5221121241. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

If you see Ruben, please call 999 and give reference number 5221121241. If you know where he may be, call 101 and use the same reference number. 

Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Milton Road Cemetery, Weston-s-Mare

Woman dies at Weston cemetery

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Partial solar eclipse

When to watch partial solar eclipse in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Weston's new tuk-tuks

Tuk-tuks to provide tourist information service in Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Abbots Pool

North Somerset Council

Beauty spot damaged as visitors use nature reserve as toilet

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon