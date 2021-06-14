Appeal to find missing teenager Ruben

Published: 5:21 PM June 14, 2021 Updated: 5:31 PM June 14, 2021

Police are asking the public to call 999 if they see missing teenager Ruben.

The last confirmed sighting of the 16-year-old was on the evening of May 31, although contact was made over the phone with him on June 9.

Ruben is known to have links with North Somerset, Bristol and South Gloucestershire, including Weston-super-Mare, Downend, Fishponds, Speedwell and Staple Hill.

He is described as male, white, about 5ft 5ins, of average build and with short brown hair. He was wearing a camouflage-style tracksuit and hooded top and carrying a black shoulder bag when he went missing.

If you see Ruben, please call 999 and give reference number 5221121241. If you know where he may be, call 101 and use the same reference number.