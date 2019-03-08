Advanced search

Appeal to find missing 40-year-old man

PUBLISHED: 09:49 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 27 July 2019

Police are appealing for information following an attack in Weston-super-Mare.Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

An appeal has been launched to find a missing man last seen in Congresbury at around 7pm on Thursday (July 25).

Police say 40 year old Robin Sandy was due to catch a bus to Weston-super-Mare but has not been seen since.

Avon and Somerset Police say they are concerned for his welfare.

A police spokesman said: "He is six foot seven inches and of large build.

"He was last seen wearing a striped light blue and white top, grey or denim shorts, grey trainers with a dark grey rucksack."

Anyone who sees him should ring police on 999 quoting reference number 5219170689.

Alternatively, anyone who has seen him recently or has any other information should call 101 and give the same reference number.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

