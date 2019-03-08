Police launch appeal to trace child's stolen bike
PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 17 September 2019
Avon and Somerset Constabulary
The police are asking the public to keep their eyes out for several stolen items including a child's bike.
It is believed the items, with an estimated value of £2,200, were stolen from a property in Maritime Walk, Highbridge on September 11, between 8.30am and 5pm.
The goods taken from the property include an orange and blue Cube AM PRO mountain bike belonging to a 12-year-old child, a blue, silver and gold Bulova Marine Star watch, an iPad Air, and a black and silver Tag Formula One wrist watch,
Anyone with information which could help the police with their enquiries should call 101 quoting reference number 5219209220.
Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.