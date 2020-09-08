Three teenagers arrested following thefts in Uphill

Items stolen from cars in Uphill. Archant

Police are keen to reunite owners with items including Sat Navs, tools and sunglasses which were stolen from cars in Uphill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has released images of a number of items which were recovered following a series of thefts from motor vehicles in the Uphill area of Weston last week.

Three teenage boys were arrested on Ellesmere Road in the early hours of September 2 after they were found with various stolen items including Sat Navs, glasses and sunglasses, various tools, MP3 players and bank cards. One of the items is a watch with a distinctive engraving.

The boys, all aged 15, have now been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are now trying to identify the owners of the stolen property so that it can be returned to them.

Anyone who recognises an item which belongs to them is asked to call 101, quoting 5220198455.

Officers are also urging people not to leave valuables unattended in their cars.