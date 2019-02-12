Homes, businesses and vans targeted in spate of Weston and Worle burglaries

There have been a spate of burglaries in Weston and Worle Archant

Police are investigating a spate of burglaries at homes and businesses in Weston and Worle.

Burglars have targeted homes, commercial properties and vans in the area, stealing cash, tools and other valuables.

Most of the crimes have happened overnight and Avon and Somerset police are urging people to check the security in their homes and businesses.

A police spokesman said: “We are investigating a number of burglaries – commercial and housing – in the Weston and Worle areas.

“Parked vans have also been targeted by opportunist burglars.

“Cash and items have been taken during the burglaries - particularly tools from unattended vans.

“We’re urging people to be vigilant and act as our ‘eyes and ears’ and report any suspicious incidents, particularly anyone spotted acting suspiciously overnight when most of the incidents have happened.

“People should also review security in their homes and businesses.

“And we urge van drivers to take precautions.

“They are advised not to leave expensive power tools in their vehicle overnight or at the weekend, when not at work.

“If they feel the need to leave items in the vehicles, then they should consider fitting specialist floor-mounted safes and secure storage boxes.

“We would also advise security marking as well as taking photos of their tools and equipment.”

On February 13 officers recovered around 40 tins of paint and a large number of tools which may have come from break-ins at builders’ yards in the town or van break-ins.

People are being encouraged to contact the police if they are offered cheap paint or power tools to buy.

The spate of burglaries follows a break-in at the Weston Hospicecare charity shop in Milton Road on February 14 when burglars forced their way in through a fire door before stealing cash and ransacking a staff area.

A home in Stanley Grove, off Ashcombe Road, was also targeted by burglars twice in one week.

The offenders broke in overnight on February 4 and 7 and stole cash.

Crime prevention advice is available on the police website at ww.avonandsomerset.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-advice