Police to target speeding motorists in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 May 2020

Avon and Somerset police are taking part in a new community speed watch operation.

Archant

Police are cracking down on speeding across North Somerset to keep people safe as lockdown restrictions begin to ease.

Avon and Somerset police is taking part in the speed enforcement operation, which was launched by the National Police Chiefs’ Council on Monday, to address public safety concerns.

The operation, will focus on addressing community speeding concerns and hotspots flagged up by the community.

With the gradual relaxing of lockdown restrictions, police forces throughout the UK will be stepping up activity from May 25 to June 7, to remind motorists of the importance of travelling at a safe speed and within the speed limit.

The crackdown is deliberately timed as travel restrictions start to ease in England, to keep people safe as the volume of traffic increases while a higher number of people continue to use roads and pavements for daily exercise.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary had previously announced it would be increasing traffic patrols as a result of the number of complaints they had recieved about motorists speeding.

The number of complaitns has doubled in the weeks since lockdown began.

From May 25, the force will increase visible speed enforcement activity, deploying resources to community speedwatch sites across the area and to communities where concerns have been raised about the amount of people speeding.

Inspector Frazer Davey, roads policing and collision investigation lead for Avon amd Somerset police, said: “We are ramping up our road safety activity to drive home the message that excessive and inappropriate speed kills.

“Our officers will be carrying out awareness, education and ultimately enforcement activity to help keep our communities safe.

“We have an established network of community speedwatch volunteers who are our eyes and ears for community speeding information. We have also listened to localised speeding issues raised by the public.

“We will be responding to areas of concern with a visible presence.

“As we emerge from lockdown we all have a responsibility to slow down, avoid putting ourselves and others at risk and make our roads as safe as they can be.“

