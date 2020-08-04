Advanced search

Police disperse large number of vehicles from popular tourist hotspot

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 August 2020

Cheddar Gorge.

Cheddar Gorge.

Police dispersed a large number of vehicles which gathered at a popular tourist hotspot at the weekend.

The neighbourhood police team in Cheddar were called into action when vehicles started to gather in the Gorge on Sunday from 3pm.

Police were alerted to the event after people called to inform the force that it was taking place, and gatherings were also dispersed in Bristol and Bathampton.

Additional resources were brought in and officers worked with organisers break up the gathering and several motorists at Cheddar Gorge were also issued with individual dispersal notices.

Chief Inspector Nigel Colston said: “We’re extremely grateful for the assistance provided to us this weekend which enabled us to take action and bring an end to events which started to frustrate residents. I’d like to thank all those who called us yesterday to report their concerns, it helped enormously.”

