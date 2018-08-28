Police officer in critical condition following serious collision

The collision happend on the A38 near Rooksbridge Picture: Google Google

A police officer is currently in hospital in a critical but stable condition following a serious collision.

Emergency services were called to the A38 between the East Brent roundabout and Church Lane, Badgworth, just after 1.30am on Tuesday morning, after their marked police car was involved in a one-vehicle road traffic collision.

The police dog handler, who has not been named, had to be freed by fire services and was taken to hospital by the air ambulance.

Two police dogs who were also in the vehicle, were taken straight to a veterinary hospital and checked over, but had not suffered any injuries.

Caroline Peters, Head of Tri-Force Specialist Operations, said: “Our thoughts are with our officer and his family and we’re supporting them and our colleagues through this difficult time.”

Bristol Road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the scene.