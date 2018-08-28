Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police officer in critical condition following serious collision

PUBLISHED: 09:49 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 30 January 2019

The collision happend on the A38 near Rooksbridge Picture: Google

The collision happend on the A38 near Rooksbridge Picture: Google

Google

A police officer is currently in hospital in a critical but stable condition following a serious collision.

Emergency services were called to the A38 between the East Brent roundabout and Church Lane, Badgworth, just after 1.30am on Tuesday morning, after their marked police car was involved in a one-vehicle road traffic collision.

The police dog handler, who has not been named, had to be freed by fire services and was taken to hospital by the air ambulance.

Two police dogs who were also in the vehicle, were taken straight to a veterinary hospital and checked over, but had not suffered any injuries.

Caroline Peters, Head of Tri-Force Specialist Operations, said: “Our thoughts are with our officer and his family and we’re supporting them and our colleagues through this difficult time.”

Bristol Road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the scene.

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Police appeal for men in connection to Weston robbery

Police have launched an appeal to identify three men in connection with a robbery. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal for men in connection to Weston robbery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Football: Bragging rights for Weston Mendip

Weston Mendip's Becki King

At last... Weston win at home as quickfire brace guns down Rebels

Weston vs Slough Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police officer in critical condition following serious collision

The collision happend on the A38 near Rooksbridge Picture: Google

‘We have done everything we can’ Council announces £8m in budget cuts

Somerset County Council has revealed a proposed 8m in cuts for the next financial year. Picture: Google Street View

Majority back Bristol Airport expansion according to poll

Bristol Airport has submitted plans to accomodate 12 million passengers per year
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists