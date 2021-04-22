News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Police enquiries office opens at town hall

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:18 AM April 22, 2021   
Weston-super-Mare Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston-super-Mare Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

The newly refurbished police enquiry office has opened in Weston town hall.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has carried out extensive work to create a standalone office and new entrance in the building. It will be open to the public from Monday to Friday between 10am and 6pm.

Jess Aston, Neighbourhood Chief Inspector for North Somerset, said: “The new enquiry office will ensure that we can continue to provide a central and accessible enquiry office service and will also increase our prominence in the town centre.

"Our response and neighbourhood policing teams are not affected by the move of the enquiry office and will continue to work as they currently do.”   

Police enquiries have been dealt with at the general enquiries desk since January 2013 when North Somerset Council brought a number of public services together under one roof.

The enquiry office will be closed from 1.15-2pm each day for lunch. For non-emergencies, the police can also be contacted on 101.

Crimes or incidents can also be reported online by logging on to www.avonandsomerset.police.uk for assistance
 

