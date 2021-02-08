Pair rescued from clifftop handed £200 fine for breaching Covid-19 regulations

Published: 2:20 PM February 8, 2021

Police closed the road for around one hour while crews rescued a man and woman from a clifftop at Cheddar Gorge on Sunday. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Two people who were stranded at the tip of a cliff at Cheddar Gorge have been fined for breaching coronavirus rules after being rescued by emergency services.

Twenty fire service staff were assisted by four police officers to rescue the pair, a man and woman, who had got into difficulty after scaling the cliff in near darkness yesterday (Sunday).



A third person who had travelled with them but who did not complete the climb called for assistance.

The three people in question had travelled more than 30 miles from South Gloucestershire to the Somerset beauty spot and were reported for breaching coronavirus regulations.

Somerset area commander, Mike Prior, said: “Climbing the gorge in near darkness is extremely unwise under any circumstances. However, it’s also particularly concerning that the individuals chose to make this unnecessary journey in clear breach of Covid-19 regulations, which are in place to help protect the NHS and save lives.

“This reckless decision resulted in a complicated and lengthy rescue, requiring the temporary closure of the B3135 Cliff Road, and attendance from multiple emergency services, including four police officers and 20 fire service staff.

“Once again, we are urging people to stay at home and avoid all unnecessary travel. We will not hesitate to issue fines to those deliberately breaching the regulations with no regard for the safety of others.”

Sedgemoor Neighbourhood Policing said the trio’s trip to the gorge was non-essential and a costly outing for them and the emergency services, which resulted in a £200 penalty.

A spokesman from Cheddar Fire Station said: “Yesterday evening, a fire appliance and 4x4 from Cheddar, a specialist rescue team from Bridgwater and an aerial ladder platform from Taunton were sent to rescue two people that had become stuck on a cliff edge within Cheddar Gorge.

“Police closed the road for approximately one hour while crews rescued a male and a female uninjured using the aerial ladder platform.

“When walking the gorge, please plan your walk in advance and stick to recognised footpaths and allow plenty of time to avoid nightfall.

“Please follow the current government national lockdown guidance, stay at home and only travel for essential journeys.”