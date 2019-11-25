Police to take no further action against men over indecency allegations

Two men arrested on suspicion of wearing full-body suits and scaring pedestrians will face no further action.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary was investigating indecency offences in Yatton and Claverham over the summer, but due to a lack of evidence it has been forced to conclude its inquiries.

A witness reported seeing a man dressed in sexualised clothing and jumping out at people.

A police spokesman said: "Detectives carried out a thorough investigation.

"Two men, aged 28 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of indecency offences but due to insufficient evidence were later released with no further action taken against them.

"Thankfully, we've not received any more reports of similar incidents since the most recent report of a man wearing a black body suit approaching a woman on July 11.

"If anyone has information in relation to these incidents and hasn't yet spoken to us they should call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5219158435."