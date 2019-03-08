Advanced search

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

PUBLISHED: 17:37 23 September 2019

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tom Wright

A man was punched in an assault in Weston town centre.

The victim was left injured and required medical checks in hospital having received a blow to the face.

The attack happened on Tuesday afternoon, in Regent Street.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary have arrested one person, in their 20s, in connection with last week's incident.

Its spokesman said: "We're investigating after a man in his 40s was assaulted on Regent Street on Tuesday.

"The victim fell to the floor after he was punched in the face at approximately 4.40pm.

"He was subsequently taken to hospital with a head injury.

"A 28-year-old man was arrested and has since been released under investigation.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Police cars were seen in the Regent Street area in the aftermath of the incident as officers tried to piece together what had happened.

