Man injured in M5 stab attack

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene Archant

A man has been stabbed in an attack on a slip road of the M5 near Weston-super-Mare.

Police were called to the southbound slip road at junction 21 at about 10.10pm on Friday night (July 10), and found a 26-year-old man with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with injuries which are described as not life-threatening.

Police said the victim was a passenger in a car that had just left the M5 at this junction and had stopped at traffic lights. A dispute ensued with the driver of another car, which led to the stabbing.

Officers say they are looking for a man in a dark-coloured vehicle. They closed one lane of the slip road for further examination of the scene.

Anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to the police, is asked to contact them on the 101 number, giving he reference number 5220152683.