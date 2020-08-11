Police investigate Weston assault

A man was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries to his face and back after an assault in Weston.

Police are now urging witnesses to come forward who may have seen the incident in the Boulevard on Sunday at around 11.45pm.

The man, in his 20s, was assaulted by four men, believed to be approximately 18-20 years old.

The victim sustained injuries to his face and back and was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary for treatment. He has since been discharged.

PC Charlie Gates said: “We believe this to be a one-off incident, but are keen to hear from anybody who saw the incident or has information about what happened.”

People with information are being asked to report it online, or call 101 and give the crime reference number 5220179299.