Police urge households to stay alert after 14 burglaries

Charlie Williams

Published: 3:02 PM December 30, 2021
Police are urging householders to be on the alert after a number of burglaries in which cash and jewellery were stolen.

Police are urging householders to be on the alert after a number of burglaries in which cash and jewellery were stolen. - Credit: Archant

A spate of burglaries saw cash and jewellery taken from homes across Weston and beyond.

Police are urging the public to be alert after a number of raids in the Weston, Clevedon and Burnham areas since mid-November.

Officers say burglars are targeting cash, watches and high-value jewellery having forced rear doors and smashed glass panels to gain entry.

Avon and Somerset DS, Mark Bryant, said: "Jewellery and watches are so often gifts from loved ones, with a sentimental value over and above their price, which makes them irreplaceable.

"We're carrying out detailed investigations at each crime scene, including forensic examinations and house to house enquiries as well as issuing Neighbourhood Watch alerts.

"If you hear an alarm sounding or glass breaking look out if you feel safe doing so and pass on descriptions of people and vehicles.

"Call 999 if a crime is in progress or the suspects are still in the area - otherwise ring our 24/7 non-emergency number 101."

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Avon and Somerset Police
North Somerset News
Weston-super-Mare News

