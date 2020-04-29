Advanced search

Police seek owners of stolen power tools in Weston

PUBLISHED: 08:43 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:43 29 April 2020

Police are keen to find the owners of these stolen power tools

Police are keen to find the owners of these stolen power tools

Archant

Police officers have seized three large garden power tools and are trying to reunite them with their owners.

Police are keen to find the owners of these stolen power toolsPolice are keen to find the owners of these stolen power tools

The power washer and two garden strimmers were recovered from a property in the Bournville area of Weston-super-Mare as part of an ongoing police investigation.

The items recovered are a MacAllister power wash – white and black with blue button – a McCullock Timmac 210 garden strimmer – yellow and black – and an unbranded garden strimmer – black and white, with a red cowling.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who believes the items belong to them.

Contact the police on 101 and quote reference 5220089553.

Police are keen to find the owners of these stolen power tools.Police are keen to find the owners of these stolen power tools.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released under investigation, while police enquiries continue.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Twenty more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Increase in coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

FoodWorks building opens in Weston

The Food WorksSW building. Picture: Nick Whimster

Eco-friendly store closes in Weston town centre

Holly Law in Replenish.

There with you: Worle butcher reopens after feeding homeless

Butchers Graham Williams and Roy Gough look forward to meating you at Meatbox Worle.

Greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes

The greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes.

Most Read

Twenty more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Increase in coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

FoodWorks building opens in Weston

The Food WorksSW building. Picture: Nick Whimster

Eco-friendly store closes in Weston town centre

Holly Law in Replenish.

There with you: Worle butcher reopens after feeding homeless

Butchers Graham Williams and Roy Gough look forward to meating you at Meatbox Worle.

Greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes

The greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Police seek owners of stolen power tools in Weston

Police are keen to find the owners of these stolen power tools

NHS Nightingale opens to serve coronavirus patients across North Somerset

The formal opening of NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Burnham crews tackle beach hut blaze

Crews tackeled an early fire at a beach hut. Picture:Burnham fire station

Royal Mail suspends Saturday letter deliveries due to Covid-19 pandemic

Royal Mail will suspend letter deliveries on Satuday from May 2. Picture: Pixabay

There With You: Weston opticians begin delivery service

Optika opticians begin delivery service.
Drive 24