Police seek owners of stolen power tools in Weston

Police officers have seized three large garden power tools and are trying to reunite them with their owners.

The power washer and two garden strimmers were recovered from a property in the Bournville area of Weston-super-Mare as part of an ongoing police investigation.

The items recovered are a MacAllister power wash – white and black with blue button – a McCullock Timmac 210 garden strimmer – yellow and black – and an unbranded garden strimmer – black and white, with a red cowling.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who believes the items belong to them.

Contact the police on 101 and quote reference 5220089553.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released under investigation, while police enquiries continue.