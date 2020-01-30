Advanced search

Police launch bike-marking scheme to reduce thefts

PUBLISHED: 09:56 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 30 January 2020

Mercury reporter Henry Woodsford having his bicycle security marked by PCSO's Kayley and James. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police have launched a campaign to reduce the number of bicycle thefts in the area.

Working with BikeRegister, cyclists are entered into its database and have their bikes marked for free.

The BikeRegister database is used by every police force in the UK and enables officers to quickly and easily identify the original owner of any stolen or recovered bicycles.

Police marked more than 4,000 in Avon and Somerset last year.

On Sunday, officers gave markings out to cyclists at Worle Sainsbury's.

PC Peter Rooke said: "The scheme has proven to be extremely successful and has been key in deterring thieves from stealing bicycles.

"We encourage any bike owners to come along and get their bikes registered and talk to us about how they can keep their bikes."

Worle Community School Academy, in Redwing Drive, will host a bike marking event from 9am to noon today (Thursday).

