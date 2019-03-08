Do you recognise this man who stole eggs?

Can you help identify this man? Picture: Dennis Perrett Dennis Perrett

A seller is on the hunt for the man who stole several boxes of chicken eggs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dennis Perrett had placed the eggs for sale outside his home in Bleadon when CCTV, monitoring the box, caught someone taking the eggs without paying.

Mr Perrett has been selling the eggs for more than three years with no problems.

A police spokesman said: "On May 13, we received a report that several boxes of chicken eggs had been stolen from outside a property in Roman Road. The victim has CCTV of one of the thefts and has been asked to provide this to us.

"Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5219104651."

The CCTV shows a man of average height with grey hair, navy and grey clothing and sunglasses taking the eggs and getting back into what is thought to be a Vauxhall.