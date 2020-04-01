Advanced search

Police closure orders successfully tackle anti-social behaviour and drug offences

PUBLISHED: 07:24 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:24 01 April 2020

Anti-Social Behaviour Co-ordinator Cerwyn Pritchard and another officer at the property in in Wall Court. Picture: Avon And Somerset Constabulary.

Anti-Social Behaviour Co-ordinator Cerwyn Pritchard and another officer at the property in in Wall Court. Picture: Avon And Somerset Constabulary.

Avon And Somerset Constabulary

Police are celebrating after successfully turning the fortunes around for several problem properties in a Somerset town.

Neighbourhood police in Highbridge have been working with the police antisocial behaviour (ASB) team and partner agencies to tackle problem premises in the town.

In the past nine months, four nuisance properties have been dealt with throughout the town.

Officers obtained closure orders from Taunton magistrates for a home in Ladd Close which was being used by drug dealers in June, and another in Wall Court, in July which was described as a ‘hot spot for antisocial behaviour and drug activity’.

Police also found drugs and weapons at the address and the occupants were arrested for drug offences.

ASB co-ordinator Cerwyn Pritchard who led on the closure on behalf of Avon and Somerset police, said at the time: “This order sends a clear message that drug misuse and antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will use all legal remedies to protect our community.

“The conduct of this resident has had a detrimental effect on the health and wellbeing of their neighbours, to the point where some felt afraid to continue living in the area.”

The team worked with a private landlord to tackle similar issues at a third property in December 2019.

All three addresses now have new tenants and officers are no longer getting reports of ASB.

The neighbourhood and ASB teams continue to work together with partner agencies to tackle these issues.

In March, officers gave a statement in support of a successful application for a possession order at the county court for an address in Parsons Road, Highbridge.

Neighbourhood inspector Joe Piscina said: “This sort of action really is a last resort.

“The team works hard to tackle this sort of issue by engaging with the individuals involved, using acceptable behaviour orders and other tactics.

“Officers will also put people in touch with support services and offer safeguarding if people are vulnerable and being taken advantage of.

“We will make sure communities do not have to endure the misery of this sort of drug-related antisocial behaviour.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Lockdown rules for exercise and shopping during pandemic

Non-essential businesses have been ordered to close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man cleans ATMs, parking meters and shop fronts for free in North Somerset

Neil Marsh has been cleaning ATM's and other facilities around Weston

Four more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in North Somerset

Blagdon Stores owners Johanna and Graham Brown offering order service over phone and delivery to help people who are isolated. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Lockdown rules for exercise and shopping during pandemic

Non-essential businesses have been ordered to close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man cleans ATMs, parking meters and shop fronts for free in North Somerset

Neil Marsh has been cleaning ATM's and other facilities around Weston

Four more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in North Somerset

Blagdon Stores owners Johanna and Graham Brown offering order service over phone and delivery to help people who are isolated. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

There With You: Care home donates essentials to people in need

The bags ready for distribution.

Police closure orders successfully tackle anti-social behaviour and drug offences

Anti-Social Behaviour Co-ordinator Cerwyn Pritchard and another officer at the property in in Wall Court. Picture: Avon And Somerset Constabulary.

Specsavers suspends testing for the ‘foreseeable future’

Specsavers will remain open for emergency care only. Picture: Pixabay

Man cleans ATMs, parking meters and shop fronts for free in North Somerset

Neil Marsh has been cleaning ATM's and other facilities around Weston
Drive 24