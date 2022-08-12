Pictures show police deal with man on rooftops in Weston

The man was on the roof of a house in Prospect Place, Weston. - Credit: Archant

Police were called to deal with an incident involving a man who appeared to climb the rooftops of homes and businesses in Weston earlier today (August 12).

A large emergency service presence was spotted at around 3pm where a man, wearing a blue jumper, was seen on top of a roof near the Boulevard.

Police close off the entrance to Prospect Place. - Credit: Archant

The dangerous act saw officers close the two entrances to Prospect Place, from Orchard Street and Alfred Street, as a 'precaution'.

A large crowd also gathered around Prospect Place as the incident unfolded.

It is yet unconfirmed how the man found himself on the rooftops, but one passer-by said the man had been 'up there for hours,' as Weston endured a sweltering 32C.

People watch as the police deal with the incident in Weston. - Credit: Archant

At the scene was an ambulance and four police vehicles, including town street wardens and PCSOs.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Police were alerted that a man was on the roof of a property in Prospect Place, Weston, at about 3.15pm today.

"Officers attended along with fire and ambulance crews, and the road is closed as a precaution until the incident is safely resolved."