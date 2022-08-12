News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Pictures show police deal with man on rooftops in Weston

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 6:46 PM August 12, 2022
Updated: 7:01 PM August 12, 2022
The man was on the roof of a house in Prospect Place, Weston.

The man was on the roof of a house in Prospect Place, Weston. - Credit: Archant

Police were called to deal with an incident involving a man who appeared to climb the rooftops of homes and businesses in Weston earlier today (August 12).

A large emergency service presence was spotted at around 3pm where a man, wearing a blue jumper, was seen on top of a roof near the Boulevard. 

Police close off the entrance to Prospect Place.

Police close off the entrance to Prospect Place. - Credit: Archant

The dangerous act saw officers close the two entrances to Prospect Place, from Orchard Street and Alfred Street, as a 'precaution'.

A large crowd also gathered around Prospect Place as the incident unfolded. 

It is yet unconfirmed how the man found himself on the rooftops, but one passer-by said the man had been 'up there for hours,' as Weston endured a sweltering 32C.

People watch as the police deal with the incident in Weston.

People watch as the police deal with the incident in Weston. - Credit: Archant

At the scene was an ambulance and four police vehicles, including town street wardens and PCSOs. 

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Police were alerted that a man was on the roof of a property in Prospect Place, Weston, at about 3.15pm today.

Most Read

  1. 1 See Monster viewing platform to open next week
  2. 2 Pictures show police deal with man on rooftops in Weston
  3. 3 Police appeal after hit-and-run in Weston
  1. 4 Consultation on resident parking zones launched to reduce traffic in Weston
  2. 5 Man jailed for savage attack on three women at Weston pub
  3. 6 Petition launched to halt planned bus cuts in North Somerset
  4. 7 Person dies after incident at Weston's Marine Lake
  5. 8 Hutton Football Club receives big cheque from housing developer
  6. 9 World-renowned cider maker to host family open day next month
  7. 10 More than 20 people fined for discarding fags and off-lead dogs

"Officers attended along with fire and ambulance crews, and the road is closed as a precaution until the incident is safely resolved."

Emergency service vehicles on Alfred Street.

Emergency service vehicles on Alfred Street. - Credit: Archant

Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Large detached light blue and grey brick house with arches on the middle floor and balconies on the top, large driveway.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Multiple-room villa-style house in popular area of Weston

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
First Bus will give people a chance to ride for free next week. 

Rural bus routes could get axed in proposals drawn up by First Bus

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Imagination Fascination on Weston high street.

Educational role play centre is 'welcome boost' to Weston high street

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
old picture of a little girl found in a charity shop

Help reunite owner of lost photo found in charity shop purse

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon