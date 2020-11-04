Advanced search

Police release CCTV image of man wanted in connection with GBH in Weston

PUBLISHED: 11:17 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 04 November 2020

Police would like to identify the man in this image in connection with a GBH in weston. He is described as white, aged in his late teens/early 20s, of slim build, with short dark hair which was shaved around the sides but longer on top.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify following an attack in Weston which left a man with a broken arm and fractured ribs.

A man in his 40s was assaulted outside Sass Bar on South Parade, at about 1am on October 10, following an argument with a group of young people.

The victim was pushed to the floor by a man described as white, aged in his late teens/early 20s, of slim build, with short, dark hair which was shaved around the sides but longer on top.

He was wearing a maroon-coloured short-sleeved T-shirt, black trousers which had white piping down the side of the legs, and black shoes.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image should call 101, giving the reference 5220210786.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

