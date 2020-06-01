Armed police search Weston home after firearm reports

Police searched a house in Milton after reports of a suspected firearm. Archant

Armed police were called to a house in Weston-super-Mare yesterday (Sunday) following reports of a suspected firearm.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Constabulary were called to a property in Summerlands Road, in Milton, just after 1pm.

A house was searched and two air weapons and a toy gun were found inside.

A police spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 1pm to reports of a suspected firearm being seen in the Summerlands Road area of Weston.

“An address was searched and two air weapons and a toy gun were found inside and a man at the property helped us with our enquiries.

“House-to-house enquiries were also undertaken with neighbours not reporting any disturbances.

“No further action has been taken at this time.”