Armed police search Weston home after firearm reports

PUBLISHED: 17:20 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 01 June 2020

Police searched a house in Milton after reports of a suspected firearm.

Armed police were called to a house in Weston-super-Mare yesterday (Sunday) following reports of a suspected firearm.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Constabulary were called to a property in Summerlands Road, in Milton, just after 1pm.

A house was searched and two air weapons and a toy gun were found inside.

A police spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 1pm to reports of a suspected firearm being seen in the Summerlands Road area of Weston.

“An address was searched and two air weapons and a toy gun were found inside and a man at the property helped us with our enquiries.

“House-to-house enquiries were also undertaken with neighbours not reporting any disturbances.

“No further action has been taken at this time.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

