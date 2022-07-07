Prisoner with rape and kidnapping convictions could be in North Somerset

Police are appealing to track a man with convictions for rape and kidnapping after he failed to return to prison having been on temporary release in Bristol.

Sean Phipps, 51 and pictured, is described as being six foot 2 inches tall and white.

If you spot Sean Phipps, call 999 and give the call handler reference number 5222130002. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Phipps may still be in the greater Bristol area, including North Somerset or South Gloucestershire, but he is known to walk or hitch-hike long distances and to steal bicycles for transport.

He failed to return to prison on June 1 and detectives are following up a number of sightings after previous appeals, but are also investigating the possibility that he may be using the South West Coast Path and could have reached Somerset, Devon, Dorset or Cornwall.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "He will rough sleep, camp out in rural areas or sleep in disused buildings.

"He may also approach people to ask for water or casual labouring work and forage for food in bins or crops."



Phipps, who has convictions for kidnap and rape, has previously handed himself into police when wanted.



If you see him, do not approach him, but instead call 999 and give the call handler reference number 5222130002.



If you have any information about where he could be - however small - or to report a past sighting (since 1 June) please call 101 or use this dedicated online form to send a message straight to detectives.