Police appeal: Woman with head injury went missing in Weston for 24 hours

PUBLISHED: 18:15 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:15 28 May 2020

Police are asking for help after South African woman was found with a head injury in Weston.

The woman became separated from her friend and was last seen at Charlie’s Chippy on the Grand Pier at about 6.20pm on May 20.

She was found by officers almost 12 hours later, at 6.15am the next day on Marchfields Way, Bournville.

Officers are now trying to piece together her movements between those times.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: “The woman is described as white, in her 50s, with a South African accent. She wore a black top, a short black skirt and was barefoot having left her shoes on the beach.

“She may have appeared disoriented or unsteady. She’s now recovering at home.

“Officers want to hear from you if you saw or spoke with her, or saw her with anyone.

“Get in touch through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting reference 5220110000.”

