'Tragedy' as hundreds of fish die in Weston pond

Anglers have called 'tragedy' after 'hundreds and hundreds' of fish died over the weekend at a pond in Weston.

The devastation at Summer Lane Pond, near Morrisons supermarket, comes after a period of extremely hot weather caused a 'sudden drop' in oxygen levels.

Anglers say the scores of dead fish, some at least 10-years-old, began floating to the surface on Sunday (August 14).

Now hundreds of fish, young and old, lay scattered along the banks and underneath platforms - most of which are Carp and Silverfish.

Usually, fish would be 'abundant' in the pond and there are now fears the population has been 'dramatically reduced'. The rotting corpses may also pose a risk to the other wildlife which live there.

Experienced angler, Chris, said he 'holds no grudges' but believes it could have 'all been prevented'.

The 76-year-old said: "It's an absolute tragedy which looking back, didn't need to happen.

"I came here with my wife this morning and saw the ruin - not only is this a health risk, but the stench is unbearable.

"We all heard about the hot weather coming and preventative measures should've been in place - the aerator should've been switched-on twenty-four seven.

"I just care about the welfare of these fish and look at it now - they're all dead.

"These fish are quality, and something you would be really chuffed with yourself to catch, these carp are in their prime and now it's all gone to waste.

"It's a total devastation and an extremely sad day."

Jerry Day, vice chair of the Weston Angling Association, which lease the pond from North Somerset Council, said the group will 'learn lessons' for the future.

He said: "It's a very sorry situation and we couldn't have foreseen this catastrophe, but we followed every step in the book to oxygenate the pond with extra pumps, and its levels showed as normal, but unfortunately that wasn't enough.

"Many other ponds have experienced the same fate because of the extremely hot weather, but I will say that this time, we got it wrong.

"We will now help to collect the fish round the clock so the council can dispose of them."

Council contractors Glendale arrived at the scene at around 3pm today (August 15) to help remove the rotting fish.

A spokesperson for North Somerset Council said: "We are working with the fishing club to remove the dead fish.

"The deaths are due to a sudden drop in oxygen levels. The pond has an aerator but the prolonged hot spell has triggered the issue."