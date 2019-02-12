Breaking News
Google
‘Injuries’ at Pontins after roof collapses
PUBLISHED: 20:12 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:24 20 February 2019
Police, fire crews and ambulances have been dispatched to Pontins holiday resort after the ceiling of one of the venue’s buildings collapsed.
The incident happened at the company’s park in Brean Sands this evening (Wednesday).
An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: “Shortly before 6.30pm this evening emergency services were called to Brean Sands Holiday Park in Brean following reports a ceiling had collapsed inside a building.
“A number of people suffered minor injuries in the incident but thankfully no one was seriously hurt.
“A search of the scene has been carried out and we can confirm no-one was trapped under the debris.
“The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”
The holiday resort was likely to have been busy this week with a number of children off for half-term.
* More to follow
