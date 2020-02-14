Pop-up café to enable villagers to connect
PUBLISHED: 14:00 14 February 2020
Archant
People from Uphill can make new friends at a pop-up café in the village.
Uphill Village Society holds the social meetings every Monday from 2pm to 4pm in Victory Hall, in Westfield Road.
The group has been running for almost a year and attracts people of all ages who are keen to make new friends or just enjoy a chat.
Leigh Morris, from the village society, said: "We try to encourage locals to come along.
"We get quite a few older people and we also get a lot of parents.
"We thought that the hall was available a couple of times a week and we wanted to make better use of it.
"It's just a social meeting, we keep it nice and simple and people can come in and have a chat and a piece of cake."
A Village Agent also attends the meeting to enable people over 50 to access help and advice.
Village Agents are provided by the Community Connect programme.