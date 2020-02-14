Advanced search

Pop-up café to enable villagers to connect

PUBLISHED: 14:00 14 February 2020

Volunteers and customers at Uphill Victory hall Pop-up café. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People from Uphill can make new friends at a pop-up café in the village.

Uphill Village Society holds the social meetings every Monday from 2pm to 4pm in Victory Hall, in Westfield Road.

The group has been running for almost a year and attracts people of all ages who are keen to make new friends or just enjoy a chat.

Leigh Morris, from the village society, said: "We try to encourage locals to come along.

"We get quite a few older people and we also get a lot of parents.

"We thought that the hall was available a couple of times a week and we wanted to make better use of it.

"It's just a social meeting, we keep it nice and simple and people can come in and have a chat and a piece of cake."

A Village Agent also attends the meeting to enable people over 50 to access help and advice.

Village Agents are provided by the Community Connect programme.

