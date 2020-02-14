Pop-up café to enable villagers to connect

Volunteers and customers at Uphill Victory hall Pop-up café. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

People from Uphill can make new friends at a pop-up café in the village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Uphill Village Society holds the social meetings every Monday from 2pm to 4pm in Victory Hall, in Westfield Road.

The group has been running for almost a year and attracts people of all ages who are keen to make new friends or just enjoy a chat.

Leigh Morris, from the village society, said: "We try to encourage locals to come along.

"We get quite a few older people and we also get a lot of parents.

"We thought that the hall was available a couple of times a week and we wanted to make better use of it.

"It's just a social meeting, we keep it nice and simple and people can come in and have a chat and a piece of cake."

A Village Agent also attends the meeting to enable people over 50 to access help and advice.

Village Agents are provided by the Community Connect programme.