Family from across the world help much-loved Westonian mark 90th birthday

Barbara Rose Usher and her family at The Royal Hotel in Weston. - Credit: Archant

A well-known and much-loved figure in Weston celebrated her 90th birthday party on the weekend - as family from all over the world flew in to toast the special occasion.

Barbara Rose Usher will reach a momentous nine decades on August 5, but took to partying early with around 200 family and friends at an event on Sunday (July 17).

Barbara and two of her children, Jill and Ian. - Credit: Archant

Loved ones travelled from as far afield as Australia to The Royal Hotel in Weston, joining old colleagues and companions to help her celebrate with a buffet, drinks and music from Live on the Drive Singers (LOTDS) on one of the hottest days of the year.

Barbara was born in Hull in 1932 and first moved to Weston in the 1960s, when the town looked little different to its Victorian heyday.

For her entire working life, Barbara was a teacher and moved around many schools including Hutton Primary School, Winterstoke Girls School, Worle School and Broadoak Comprehensive, primarily teaching English.

She is also a keen amateur dramatic and has been involved with many groups over the years, such as the Wayfarers and Red Tangle Players.

The birthday party at The Royal Hotel in Weston. - Credit: Archant

Much of her family now live in countries like Spain, Vietnam and Australia - and Barbara still regularly flies more than 9,000 miles to visit.

Also at the event was famous film producer, actor, and long-time family friend Tim Reid, who recorded the event and created a 10-minute video of Barbara's life, complete with messages from family members who couldn't be there on the day.

Barbara, who still lives locally on Lower Bristol Road, said her family was the best thing to ever happen in her life.

Barbara in her youth. - Credit: Supplied

She said: "I love all my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren so much - they're so lovely for putting this all on for me."

Barbara is the matriarch of the family, having only married once to her late husband Mike, who tragically died at the age of 60.

He was head of the language department at Weston College.

Singers from LOTDS also played Mike's favourite song Ave Maria in tribute to him.

Barbara in her youth. - Credit: Supplied

With only a year between them each, Barbara has four children, Jill, Ian, Chris and John; eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

She will celebrate her actual birthday with a more personal function next month.