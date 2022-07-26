News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Firefighters tackle blaze at garages in Portishead

person

Paul Jones

Published: 7:21 AM July 26, 2022
Fieldfare Avenue in Portishead

The garages were alight in Fieldfare Avenue, Portishead, on Sunday morning - Credit: Google

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a block of garages in Portishead.

Two crews, from Portishead and Avonmouth, were sent to the scene in Fieldfare Avenue at around 6.30am on Sunday morning (July 24).

"On arrival, firefighters found the fire contained to one garage and used two hose reels and one 45mm jet to extinguish the blaze," said an Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson. 

"One firefighter wore breathing apparatus for safety."

The cause of the fire has been determined as accidental ignition, they added.

