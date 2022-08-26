Posties strike for a liveable wage as standard of living falls across UK

Postal workers across the UK were out on strike today as the unions demand a 'liveable wage' for all.

Postmen, distribution workers, lorry drivers and mail centre workers, picketed outside the Royal Mail delivery office in Weston today (August 26), as bosses offer a 'measly' pay increase amid a cost-of-living crisis.

For four days, (August 26, 31, September 8 and 9), members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will picket across the country to demand a pay increase in line with soaring inflation.

The strike action comes after a number of other unions - including rail workers - have walked out over pay and conditions.

In July, CWU members voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action after Royal Mail imposed an unagreed two per cent pay award.

The walk-out means Royal Mail will not deliver letters, with the exception of Special Delivery and Tracked24 parcels, during the strike days and says it will 'prioritise the delivery of Covid test kits and medical prescriptions wherever possible'.

Local CWU representative, Amie Penelope Nichols, said striking was the 'last thing we wanted to do'.

She said: "This current action is all about pay - Royal Mail gained £750million in profit last year and delivered £450m to shareholders, and instead have imposed a two per cent increase on us.

"We just want a decent pay rise in line with inflation, which at the moment stands at 11.8 per cent, that we can live on during a worsening cost-of-living.

"Whilst us workers rely on foodbanks, the rich are getting richer, as the poorer are getting poorer.

"None of us want to go on strike - we're losing a days pay for this, but managers are being awarded a £1,500 bonus for remaining in work.

"We're understaffed because Royal Mail refuses to recruit, overworked and now underpaid."

Crown Post Office workers will also walk out today, on August 27 and 30, in a dispute over pay, but Post Office Ltd says '99 per cent of branches will remain open'.

Royal Mail operations director, Ricky McAulay, said: "In a business that is currently losing £1million pounds a day, we can only fund this offer by agreeing the changes that will pay for it.

"We are ready to talk further with CWU to try and avert damaging industrial action but, as we have consistently said, it must be about both change and pay.

"We apologise to our customers for the disruption that CWU’s industrial action will cause."