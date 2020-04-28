Caped Crusader spotted in Congresbury: Postie raises lockdown cheer dressed as superheroes
PUBLISHED: 13:34 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 28 April 2020
Archant
Not all heroes wear capes, but one postman from Congresbury has been doing just that, spreading a little lockdown cheer dressed as some of Earth’s mightiest heroes.
Friendly, neighbourhood postie Matt Eggins has appeared during his rounds in Yatton and Congresbury as a different character every day from Spiderman, to Batman, The Hulk, and even Woody from Toy Story.
Mr Eggins said: “I was thinking about how the lockdown can negatively affect people’s mental health and decided to find a way to keep people’s spirits up.
“I decided to go for superheroes and film characters – the kids get more excited, and it helps adults too, I’m told.
Matt said the response had been ‘mad’ as people shared sightings of him through WhatsApp groups and Facebook. One person even donated the Hulk and Batman costumes.
He said: “If I can make a few people smile when they’re finding it hard, it’s worth it. I would like to thank all my fellow posties at Yatton for their support as we are all working extremely hard.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.