Postman lifts lockdown spirits by posing as caped crusaders

Congresbury postman Matt Eggins has been dressing up as superheroes during his rounds. Pictures: Matt Eggins. Archant

Not all heroes wear capes, but one postman from Congresbury has been doing just that, spreading a little lockdown cheer dressed as a bevy of caped crusaders.

Friendly neighbourhood postie Matt Eggins has appeared during his rounds in Yatton and Congresbury as a different character every day from Spiderman, to Batman, The Hulk, and even Woody from Toy Story.

Mr Eggins said: “I was thinking about how the lockdown can negatively affect people’s mental health and decided to find a way to keep people’s spirits up.

“I decided to go for superheroes and film characters – the kids get more excited, and it helps adults too, I’m told.

Matt said the response had been ‘mad’ as people shared sightings of him through WhatsApp groups and Facebook, and even had a woman donate the Hulk and Batman costumes he’s worn.

He added: “If I can make a few people smile when they’re finding it hard, it’s worth it.

“I would like to thank all my fellow posties at Yatton for their support as we are all working extremely hard.”