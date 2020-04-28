Advanced search

Postman lifts lockdown spirits by posing as caped crusaders

PUBLISHED: 19:23 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:23 28 April 2020

Congresbury postman Matt Eggins has been dressing up as superheroes during his rounds. Pictures: Matt Eggins.

Congresbury postman Matt Eggins has been dressing up as superheroes during his rounds. Pictures: Matt Eggins.

Archant

Not all heroes wear capes, but one postman from Congresbury has been doing just that, spreading a little lockdown cheer dressed as a bevy of caped crusaders.

Congresbury postman Matt Eggins has been dressing up as superheroes during his rounds. Pictures: Matt Eggins.Congresbury postman Matt Eggins has been dressing up as superheroes during his rounds. Pictures: Matt Eggins.

Friendly neighbourhood postie Matt Eggins has appeared during his rounds in Yatton and Congresbury as a different character every day from Spiderman, to Batman, The Hulk, and even Woody from Toy Story.

Mr Eggins said: “I was thinking about how the lockdown can negatively affect people’s mental health and decided to find a way to keep people’s spirits up.

“I decided to go for superheroes and film characters – the kids get more excited, and it helps adults too, I’m told.

Matt said the response had been ‘mad’ as people shared sightings of him through WhatsApp groups and Facebook, and even had a woman donate the Hulk and Batman costumes he’s worn.

Congresbury postman Matt Eggins has been dressing up as superheroes during his rounds. Pictures: Matt Eggins.Congresbury postman Matt Eggins has been dressing up as superheroes during his rounds. Pictures: Matt Eggins.

He added: “If I can make a few people smile when they’re finding it hard, it’s worth it.

“I would like to thank all my fellow posties at Yatton for their support as we are all working extremely hard.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

FoodWorks building opens in Weston

The Food WorksSW building. Picture: Nick Whimster

Eco-friendly store closes in Weston town centre

Holly Law in Replenish.

There with you: Worle butcher reopens after feeding homeless

Butchers Graham Williams and Roy Gough look forward to meating you at Meatbox Worle.

Twenty more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Increase in coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes

The greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes.

Most Read

FoodWorks building opens in Weston

The Food WorksSW building. Picture: Nick Whimster

Eco-friendly store closes in Weston town centre

Holly Law in Replenish.

There with you: Worle butcher reopens after feeding homeless

Butchers Graham Williams and Roy Gough look forward to meating you at Meatbox Worle.

Twenty more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Increase in coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes

The greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Royal Mail suspends Saturday letter deliveries due to Covid-19 pandemic

Royal Mail will suspend letter deliveries on Satuday from May 2. Picture: Pixabay

There With You: Weston opticians begin delivery service

Optika opticians begin delivery service.

Grandmother bakes more than 100 cakes to support NHS frontline workers

Doctors and nurses enjoyed nearly 100 homemade cupcakes at BRI.Picture: Bristol Royal Infirmary

Twenty more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Increase in coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

The Kings of Wessex Academy appoints new headteacher

Dave Wiltshire has been appointed the new headteacher of The Kings of Wessex Academy.Picture: Wessex Learning Trust
Drive 24