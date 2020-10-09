Advanced search

Praise for Lions’ maintenance of Weston Floral Clock

PUBLISHED: 11:00 09 October 2020

Weston Foral Clock. Picture: Weston Lions

Weston Foral Clock. Picture: Weston Lions

Weston Lions

People have praised Weston Lions for its hard work and dedication to maintain a floral clock in town.

Weston Foral Clock. Picture: Weston LionsWeston Foral Clock. Picture: Weston Lions

Daily throughout the summer, volunteers at the organisation, in shifts and at a safe distance, watered flowers three times a week and de-headed them during dry periods.

This year, much time has been spent adding fresh soil and cultivating the area, and the floral clock has seen winter bedding put in this month.

The club posted a picture of the landmark on Weston Then and Now on social media in summer, which attracted more than 600 likes.

A Lions well-wisher, Chris Fisher, said: “It’s wonderful to see the floral clock planted-up.

Weston Foral Clock. Picture: Weston LionsWeston Foral Clock. Picture: Weston Lions

“A very big thank you to the team at Weston Lions.

“A small ray of light, colour and hope for the future when many are living in isolation and confusion. I’m not sure what Weston would do without its very willing band of volunteers.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Wrington Redhill take part in training session following postponement

A few Wrington Redhill players pose for the camera during their training session. Picture: Wrington Redhill FC.

Motorcyclist killed after collision with car on A370 near Weston

The collision happened at the junction between the A370 Bridgwater Road and Bleadon Road.

Events taking place during hate crime awareness week

Hate crime cases have risen in North Somerset.

Campaigners ‘appalled’ by airport’s attempt to buy land near site for improvements

Weston old boy Watkins hails first Premier League hat-trick as ‘unbelievable’

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game to complete his hat trick during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.