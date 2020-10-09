Praise for Lions’ maintenance of Weston Floral Clock

People have praised Weston Lions for its hard work and dedication to maintain a floral clock in town.

Daily throughout the summer, volunteers at the organisation, in shifts and at a safe distance, watered flowers three times a week and de-headed them during dry periods.

This year, much time has been spent adding fresh soil and cultivating the area, and the floral clock has seen winter bedding put in this month.

The club posted a picture of the landmark on Weston Then and Now on social media in summer, which attracted more than 600 likes.

A Lions well-wisher, Chris Fisher, said: “It’s wonderful to see the floral clock planted-up.

“A very big thank you to the team at Weston Lions.

“A small ray of light, colour and hope for the future when many are living in isolation and confusion. I’m not sure what Weston would do without its very willing band of volunteers.”