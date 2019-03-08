Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston Couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 March 2019

Colin and Rosemary Pratt on their wedding day in 1959

Colin and Rosemary Pratt on their wedding day in 1959

Colin Pratt

According to Colin Pratt, who is celebrating 60 years together with his wife Rosemary, the secret to a long marriage is ‘give and take’.

Colin and Rosemary Pratt celebrating 60 years of marriage Picture Colin PrattColin and Rosemary Pratt celebrating 60 years of marriage Picture Colin Pratt

Colin met Rosemary in 1956 when he was just 18, while home on leave from the Army.

He said: “Straight away I was smitten, we went out until I had to go back to Germany, but I still had two years to serve.

“We wrote to each other every day.”

On returning from the army Colin proposed and they were married at St Michael and All Angels church in Bishopston and had four children, two boys, Kevin and Nigel and two girls, Debra and Allison.

Colin and Rosemary Pratt on their wedding day in 1959Colin and Rosemary Pratt on their wedding day in 1959

After moving to Australia for three years, the pair settled in Weston for more than 30 years before moving to Cyprus in 2006.

On their 60 years together Colin said: “I think our secret is we both give and take, respect and love each other, and remember to take the good times with the bad.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WESTON SUPER HALF PHOTOS: More than 1,500 tackle run in the sun along seafront

The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Desperately-needed’ Weston Rugby Club revamp gets green light from council

An artist's impression of the proposed rugby club development. Picture: BBC

World War Two bomb washed up by Birnbeck Island

The ordinance of a World War II bomb was found by Birnbeck Regeneration Trust last week. Picture: Eleanor Young

‘Tears of joy’ as campaigners win housing fight due to safety fears

Zena Simmons and Helen Kerr-Wilbur were delighted with the council vote.

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WESTON SUPER HALF PHOTOS: More than 1,500 tackle run in the sun along seafront

The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Desperately-needed’ Weston Rugby Club revamp gets green light from council

An artist's impression of the proposed rugby club development. Picture: BBC

World War Two bomb washed up by Birnbeck Island

The ordinance of a World War II bomb was found by Birnbeck Regeneration Trust last week. Picture: Eleanor Young

‘Tears of joy’ as campaigners win housing fight due to safety fears

Zena Simmons and Helen Kerr-Wilbur were delighted with the council vote.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Burnham council admits accounting errors

Extended summer bus service between Weston and Burnham starts at end of March

The First Bus coaster service runs between Weston and Burnham. Picture: Jon Rowley

Weston Couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Colin and Rosemary Pratt on their wedding day in 1959

Cambridge University professor opens new £3.9million science laboratories to inspire next generation

Dame Athene Donald Professor of Experimental Physics at the University of Cambridge, opening the new science block named in her honour at Churchill Academy. Also pictured are head teacher Chris Hildrew, 6th form president Libby Scott and pupils Freya Hatherell and Poly Jones who suggested naming the building after Dame Athene Donald. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Air ambulance service named Bristol Airport’s charity partner

Great Western Air Ambulance. Picture: Tammy Lynn Kwan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists