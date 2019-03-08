Weston Couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

According to Colin Pratt, who is celebrating 60 years together with his wife Rosemary, the secret to a long marriage is ‘give and take’.

Colin met Rosemary in 1956 when he was just 18, while home on leave from the Army.

He said: “Straight away I was smitten, we went out until I had to go back to Germany, but I still had two years to serve.

“We wrote to each other every day.”

On returning from the army Colin proposed and they were married at St Michael and All Angels church in Bishopston and had four children, two boys, Kevin and Nigel and two girls, Debra and Allison.

After moving to Australia for three years, the pair settled in Weston for more than 30 years before moving to Cyprus in 2006.

On their 60 years together Colin said: “I think our secret is we both give and take, respect and love each other, and remember to take the good times with the bad.”