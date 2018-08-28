Christmas tree seller supports Weston Hospicecare with memory tree

John White with the memory tree. Picture: Weston Hospicecare Archant

A Christmas tree seller from Rooksbridge has put up a memory tree to support Weston Hospicecare.

Premier Christmas Trees is inviting customers to make a donation in exchange for a seasonal-themed tag to pen their own message.

Owner John White said: “The hospice is such a valuable service to the local community. Not everyone can be cared for at the end of their life at home or in hospital.

“The hospice gives real support to carers and their loved ones who are suffering.

“Christmas can often be a very difficult time for anyone who has lost a family member or a friend.

“Our memory tree is a special way to remember them along with helping in a small way people in similar situations at Weston Hospicecare.

“Its nurses are a great asset to the community and they provide specialised advice not only to individuals and families but also to professionals working within the healthcare sector.”