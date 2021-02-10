Prime Minister praises Somerset’s coronavirus response

Published: 6:00 PM February 10, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commended Somerset County Council’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes after the Prime Minister responded to the unitary authority's letter sent in January to address comments made by Conservative MP for Bridgwater and West Somerset Ian Liddell-Grainger under parliamentary privilege.

In one of the comments, the council says the MP approached the Prime Minister in the House of Commons to accuse the unitary authority of misusing Covid funding.

In the letter sent to council leader David Fothergill on February 5, the Prime Minister said the Government had no concern about the council's use of Covid-19 funding and thanked the authority for voluntarily reporting back on its spending.

The Prime Minister wrote: “Thank you for your letter of January 7 concerning comments made by MP Ian Liddell-Grainger in the House of Commons regarding Somerset County Council’s use of Covid-19 funding.

“I know the council provides information on its additional expenditure to the Ministery of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) through the monthly Local Authority Covid-19 Financial Management Information Survey.

“I appreciate that these returns are voluntary and so I would like to extend my gratitude for you consistently providing this information.

“Based on information currently held by the Government, the MHCLG does not have any reason for concern regarding the use of Covid-19 funding by Somerset County Council.

“I really appreciate the work the council is doing in helping residents, communities and business throughout Somerset. I am really grateful for all that is being done by local authorities to help this country through the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Council Leader David Fothergill said he is grateful to the Prime Minister for putting the news on record.

He added: “We’ve always been really clear that all Covid-19 funding has been used as intended – to support Somerset residents, communities and businesses during the pandemic.

“I would like to pass on the gratitude of the Prime Minister to all our staff who have led the county’s response to this virus from the outset and continue to work tirelessly to support our communities and keep people safe.”