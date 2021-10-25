PICTURES: Princess Anne visits Weston-super-Mare

Gallery

Published: 9:58 AM October 25, 2021

The Food Works SW opening by the Princess Royal. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, visited Weston on Friday.

During her time in Weston Princess Anne visited Weston College’s Group’s University Centre Weston (UCW) including the refurbished Winter Gardens and The Food Works food and drink innovation centre in Whirlwind Road.

At the Winter Gardens The Princess Royal took tour of the UCW facilities, including students and apprentices working with VR technology and Hi-fidelity interactive manikins for health and social care, climate monitoring and Smart Home connectivity solutions for the digital sector.

The Food Works SW opening by the Princess Royal. - Credit: Mark Atherton

In the Winter Gardens’ ballroom, musical theatre students rehearsed for their upcoming Broadway show. The visit will culminated with The Princess Royal unveiling a commemorative plaque.

At The Food Works, Princess Anne unveiled a plaque to mark the official opening of the centre, which provides the specialist equipment and support needed for food and drink businesses of all sizes to test, develop and manufacture their products.

She toured the facility, the only one of its kind in the South West, meeting tenants and users of the centre who showcased their products, and people involved in the project.

The Food Works SW opening by the Princess Royal. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Princess Anne also had the opportunity to meet key individuals who formed the North Somerset Together Partnership as part of North Somerset’s response during the Covid-19 pandemic. This group rapidly built key partnerships with community groups, town and parish councils and local faith groups to ensure residents received the support they needed from within their local community.

During the visit today, The Princess Royal met key members of the College leadership team including Dr Paul Phillips, the college’s principal and chief executive, as well as local dignitaries including the High Sherriff Thomas Sheppard, chairman of North Somerset Council, Cllr Richard Westwood, Chief Inspector at Avon and Somerset police, Steve Kendall and the mayor of Weston, Cllr James Clayton.

Dr Phillips said: “I feel both honoured and privileged to welcome and share this impressive redevelopment with The Princess Royal; this is her third visit to the college, The Princess Royal opened Loxton Campus in 2008 and then South West Skills Campus in 2018."

The Food Works SW opening by the Princess Royal. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The Food Works SW opening by the Princess Royal. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The Food Works SW opening by the Princess Royal. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The Food Works SW opening by the Princess Royal. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The Food Works SW opening by the Princess Royal. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Princess Anne met users of the Food Works centre. - Credit: North Somerset Council

Princess Anne met UCW health and social care students. - Credit: Weston College

Princess Anne and Dr Paul Phillips at UCW. - Credit: Weston College



