Princess Theatre receives eco frinedly lighting system

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 January 2019

Princess Theatre, Burnham on Sea.

Archant

The first phase of refurbishments to Burnham’s Princess Theatre have been completed.

A new LED lighting system has been installed throughout the building in order to reduce its carbon footprint, running costs, and improve safety,

The venue’s Pizey Room will also be decorated, so it can be used as a training room, meeting space, as well as a gallery for special exhibitions and installations.

Theatre manager Sam Nicol said: “Throughout The Princess, the new lights are so much brighter and much more flexible for use in the various spaces used by our hirers and the general public.

“The works were completed after a feasibility and costing survey.

“It demonstrated that due to reduced power usage, the new lighting will prove cost neutral to the building after a maximum of five years.

“After that we will be making long-term savings on our electricity bills.”

