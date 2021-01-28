Academy wins international award for bringing learning alive

Published: 11:00 AM January 28, 2021

PCSA on a trip to Spain in 2019. - Credit: PCSA

Priory Community School Academy (PCSA) has been awarded foundation level of the British Council’s International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

The award celebrates the achievements of schools' work in international education.

In 2019, PCSA took students on an inspirational trip to Baza in Granada to boost their learning in Spanish.

They stayed with local families and learned about their culture, enabling them to build relationships and speak Spanish.

Principal Angelos Markoutsas said: “We are thrilled to receive this award. Well done to our students and staff who have made it happen.

“In all of our subjects, we strive to bring learning alive and to make it relevant to the world we are living in.”

John Rolfe, schools outreach manager at the British Council, said: “We are delighted and proud that PCSA is committed to developing a whole school approach to embedding and celebrating international work.

"The school staff dedication is enriching education and supporting globally aware young people and key skills development.”