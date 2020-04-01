Schools donate goggles to Weston Hospital

The Priory Learning Trust donated goggles to staff at Weston General Hospital and care homes. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

School staff have delivered hundreds of pairs of science goggles to two hospitals.

Priory Community School Academy and Worle Community School Academy, also donated goggles to the NHS and staff made the visit to Weston General Hospital and care homes.

Science teacher Baylea Charles from The King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge also collected goggles before taking them to Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton.

The hospitals desperately need items and equipment to help prepare for a surge in patients.

The school uses them for science lessons, but they will now be used for dealing with coronavirus patients.

Principal Nathan Jenkins said: “Our students and staff regularly show their caring and kindness to respond to the needs of others.”

Executive principal Neville Coles added: “We are very pleased to assist the NHS in these challenging times.”