Academy trust wins mayor's charity award for community support during Covid

Published: 5:43 PM September 21, 2021

An academy trust has won the mayor’s charity award for its outstanding community support throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The Priory Learning Trust (PLT) received The Borough Shield in 2020-21 for its charity work with mental health charity, In Charley's Memory.

It raised £13,000 despite the coronavirus lockdowns.

The previous mayor of Weston, Cllr Mark Canniford, presented the award to the PLT's chief executive Neville Coles at an award ceremony.

Mr Coles said: “This is tremendous news. Charity, civic duty and community are a massive part of all we do at the PLT.

“We want to give a big thank you to all students, staff, parents and the community for their generous giving.”

“In Charley’s Memory is a fantastic charity doing incredible work with young people across the area.”

Cllr Canniford said: “The Priory Learning Trust were worthy winners for the Borough Shield.

"Their schools carried out phenomenal funding despite the pandemic for an inspirational charity which is doing brilliant work on the ground for young people.”

In Charley’s Memory supports people aged 11-25 with their mental heath.

Operations manager Dawn Carey said: “We are so grateful to all the schools in The Priory Learning Trust who have been so generous with their charity fundraising.”

To access counselling, people can email counselling@incharleysmemory.co.uk or call 01278 557490.