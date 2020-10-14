Teacher raises more than £1,000 in charity head shave

Sharon Boneham has raised more than £1,000 from her charity head shave.Sharon Boneham Archant

An inspirational teacher has raised more than £1,000 in seven days after shaving her head for charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sharon Boneham has raised more than £1,000 from her charity head shave. Picture: Sharon Boneham Sharon Boneham has raised more than £1,000 from her charity head shave. Picture: Sharon Boneham

Sharon Boneham of Priory Community School Academy braved the shave for Cancer Research UK and Little Princess Trust and has already smashed her £400 target, and the money continues to come in.

Sharon, a design and technology teacher, discovered she has breast cancer at the start of lockdown, which prompted the charity feat.

She spent time in lockdown making scrubs for the NHS as part of the Priory Learning Trust’s work to help tackle coronavirus.

Last week she finished her shave in a bid to raise lots of money for the two charities.

Sharon Boneham has raised more than £1,000 from her charity head shave. Picture: Sharon Boneham Sharon Boneham has raised more than £1,000 from her charity head shave. Picture: Sharon Boneham

Sharon said: “Like so many others I had my treatment delayed by months as they could only do a few CT scans a day and MRI scans due to extra cleaning needed, because of Covid-19. The operation I needed had a huge waiting list.

“So here I am now, two operations later, about to start radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

“Before I start I want to make a positive out of a bad situation. Please support me, to turn this into something positive.”

Two years ago Sharon starred on the BBC Two programme Family Cooking Showdown along with her family, reaching the quarter finals.

Sharon Boneham has raised more than £1,000 from her charity head shave. Picture: Sharon Boneham Sharon Boneham has raised more than £1,000 from her charity head shave. Picture: Sharon Boneham

She also runs a YouTube cooking channel for children at school setting up Cooking With Miss Boneham so the students could keep cooking.

Sharon’s hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs out of the hair for young people who have lost their hair.

Priory principal Angelos Markoutsas said: “Sharon is a fantastic person and staff member. She really is an inspiration.”

To donate money, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sharon-bonehamcancer-can-do-one